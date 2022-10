Married or Divorced? 3 Social Security Moves to Make Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Social Security benefits can go a long way in retirement, especially if your savings are falling short. In fact, nearly one-quarter of workers say that Social Security will be their primary source of retirement income, according to a 2022 survey from the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies. That means it's especially important to ensure you're making the most of your benefits.If you're married or divorced, there are a few extra steps you'll need to take. By making these three moves right now , you can head into retirement more prepared.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading