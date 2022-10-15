|
15.10.2022 13:00:00
Married or Divorced? 3 Social Security Moves to Make Right Now
Social Security benefits can go a long way in retirement, especially if your savings are falling short. In fact, nearly one-quarter of workers say that Social Security will be their primary source of retirement income, according to a 2022 survey from the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies. That means it's especially important to ensure you're making the most of your benefits.If you're married or divorced, there are a few extra steps you'll need to take. By making these three moves right now, you can head into retirement more prepared.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!