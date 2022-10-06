Marriott Bonvoy Brings Back Week of Wonders, Inspiring Travelers to Unleash Their Urge to Travel Like Never Before

With more than half of surveyed winter travelers willing to forego gifts for a special trip this holiday season, Marriott Bonvoy is helping fulfill their travel dreams with its extraordinary portfolio of 30 brands and exclusive offers

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to travel today, people are making every moment count and no longer putting off that dream vacation. In fact, this holiday season more than one in three Americans1 who are planning a trip this winter aim to cross off at least one of their bucket list travel experiences, according to a recent YouGov survey conducted by Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International's award-winning travel program.

To unleash the urge to travel like never before, Marriott Bonvoy's celebratory Week of Wonders (October 6-13, 2022) is set to satisfy wanderlust with exclusive offers, opportunities for discounts on room rates, options to earn bonus points towards free stays, and capabilities to redeem incredible experiences through Marriott Bonvoy Moments™. The recent survey painted a picture of anticipation and excitement about the possibilities for travel this holiday season. Many are using their new-found freedom to explore new destinations. More than one in three of those surveyed Americans who are planning a trip this winter say they expect to travel to a place they have never been. The survey also revealed that travel was still a top priority despite economic concerns. Despite nearly half of Americans surveyed being concerned about the economy, 44% of those with winter travel itineraries plan to spend more on travel this holiday season than they have on travel in previous years. Further, over half of those Americans planning a winter trip said their desire to travel is so great that they are willing to sacrifice buying gifts in order to take a special trip this holiday season.

"Our survey shows that Americans are embracing travel and the joy of connecting with each other and with places in a tremendous way," said Anne Engelking-Smith, Vice President, Marriott Bonvoy Global Brand Marketing. "This year's Week of Wonders is an outstanding week to be a member with incredible offers that will satisfy the overwhelming urge to explore and experience the world whether it is a weekend getaway nearby or a trip halfway around the globe.

With Week of Wonders Marriott Bonvoy is satisfying wanderlust with extraordinary experiences and enticing global offers

Marriott Bonvoy is bringing back Wonders of Extraordinary - exclusive, money-can't-buy experiences that members can bid on with points on the Marriott Bonvoy's Moments platform. Some of the special Moments available during the week include:

Embark on a NYC Culinary Adventure with Phil Rosenthal : Explore NYC with Phil Rosenthal , "Everybody Loves Raymond" creator, foodie, and star of Netflix's "Somebody Feed Phil," who will guide you through some of the best stops in the city, such as Peter Luger , Don Angie , and Caffè Panna, to try some of Phil's personal favorite dishes. Guests will also get to take home a signed copy of Phil's new book, Somebody Feed Phil the Book: Untold Stories, Behind-the-Scenes Photos and Favorite Recipes: A Cookbook , to be released on October 18, 2022 .

Marvel at the Great Pyramids of Giza: Indulge in a midnight dinner featuring Egyptian cuisine with an exclusive guided tour of the Great Pyramids of Giza. Experience a meditation session inside the pyramids, which are usually closed to visitors at night, and a photography session.

Indulge in Omakase at W Osaka : Enjoy the ultimate Edomae sushi experience inside the Week of Wonders suite at the W Osaka. Begin with cocktails in the hotel's living room, followed by a full " Omakase " course of six dishes and 12 sushi options.

Edomae W Omakase Gear Up for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Take in the excitement on and off the track with The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team. Members will also meet personnel behind the top-performing team, while enjoying luxurious accommodations at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal.

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Cayman Cookout : The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman , presents the iconic Cayman Cookout, a culinary festival hosted by Chef Eric Ripert , featuring an impressive lineup of chefs, beverage experts, and a wide variety of intimate and memorable experiences and events in the Cayman Islands .

Marriott Bonvoy members can access a variety of other global Wonders across Marriott Bonvoy's expansive portfolio of extraordinary brands, including:

Wonders of Escape : Members can turn their dream vacation into a reality, with 20% off at over 5,900 hotels and resorts across the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio.

: Members can turn their dream vacation into a reality, with 20% off at over 5,900 hotels and resorts across the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio. Wonders of Exploration : Members can earn double the points on travel experiences booked through Marriott Bonvoy Tours & Activities, featuring a large selection of unique experiences.

Members can earn double the points on travel experiences booked through Marriott Bonvoy Tours & Activities, featuring a large selection of unique experiences. Wonders of Discovery : Travelers eager to reignite their spirit of discovery can book their next hotel redemption stay for up to 15% less points at over 4,500 properties worldwide during Week of Wonders.

Travelers eager to reignite their spirit of discovery can book their next hotel redemption stay for up to 15% less points at over 4,500 properties worldwide during Week of Wonders. Wonders of Unwinding : Members can take advantage of 15% off at All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy ® resorts, which connects travelers to the most sought-after experiences in the most coveted destinations.

Members can take advantage of 15% off at All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy resorts, which connects travelers to the most sought-after experiences in the most coveted destinations. Wonders of Inspiration: Week of Wonders is the perfect time to book any of the 76,000+ premium homes available with Homes & Villas by Marriott International. Members can earn double the points on bookings made during Week of Wonders, plus earn double Elite Night Credits per stay toward Elite status.

These are a sampling of the extraordinary experiences and enticing offers. To explore all the Week of Wonders offers and to view the full set of terms and conditions as well to enroll in Marriott Bonvoy, please visit: www.MarriottBonvoy.com/WeekOfWonders. Join the conversation @MarriottBonvoy.

About Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit www.MarriottBonvoy.com. Download the Marriott app. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

[1] YouGov Methodology:

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1,150 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between August 31 - September 1, 2022. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (aged 18+).

