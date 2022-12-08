Marriott Bonvoy Inspires Travelers to Follow Their Passions Around the World With Winter Hotel Openings

Whether adventuring to feed culinary curiosity, embracing the serenity of peace & quiet, or checking off the bucket list, sightseers bid a sweet farewell to 2022

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy® – Marriott International's extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands, award-winning loyalty program, and endless experiences – emboldens travelers to follow their passions across the globe as 2022 comes to a close. With incredible winter openings around the world, Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio takes guests to some of the world's most profound culinary destinations, to experience relaxing peace and quiet before the holidays, and to check off lingering bucket list items with stays near some of the world's most popular attractions.

Feeding Culinary Curiosity

For Millennials and Gen Z globe trotters, local delicacies are a significant driver of travel motivation, with 65% of travelers selecting destinations based on the local culinary experiences according to www.DestinationAnalysis.com.

In the city that never sleeps, the recently opened Moxy Lower East Side is an eclectic, stylish hotel in the neighborhood that defines New York cool. Inspired by the entertainment venues that populated the area in centuries past, Moxy Lower East Side features five drinking and dining establishments for the foodie looking for fabulous bites with a lively social scene. Out in the Hiruzen-Kogen Highlands of Japan amidst idyllic scenes of grazing Jersey cattle, the Fairfield by Marriott Okayama Hiruzen Highland invites guests for a gastronomic winter getaway. Local delicacies include Hiruzen's famed dairy products and locally grown buckwheat noodles, all of which can be experienced at the hotel's dining outlets.

The Serenity of Peace & Quiet

As the winter weather begins to take hold, travelers are interested in embarking on a relaxing vacation in advance of the peak holiday season, with 82.5% of people considering quiet/peaceful locations relaxing according to www.DestinationAnalysis.com.

Located on three miles of secluded beach, The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club is a vast tropical wellness escape with 15,000 acres of lush paradise. With two championship golf courses, extensive water activities, world-class restaurants, and reinvigorating spa, the hotel's recent renovation emphasizes rest and well-being. Bringing mindfulness to South Korea's popular holiday island by the end of this year, JW Marriott Jeju Resort & Spa features ocean views, indoor /outdoor pools, as well as hot springs with a Korean-style sauna. The resort mimics the island's natural and serene indigenous culture and seamlessly incorporates programming for guests to recenter themselves. Over on Japan's Awaji Island, Fairfield Hyogo Minami Awaji is a seamless roadside refuge for nature lovers looking to take in the fresh air. The popular destination is home to Awaichi, a scenic route that circles the entire island known for its picturesque cycling route and outdoor activities.



Checking off the Bucket List

Winter travelers looking to pack in a last-minute trip before the new year are less likely to compromise on the location of their hotels, with 53% of U.S. travelers planning to stay close to popular attractions according to www.DestinationAnalysis.com.

Located on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, the Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, offers an enriching beach escape with the brand's iconic hospitality, serving as the gateway for both leisure-seekers and dynamic business travelers to explore the booming destination. The soon-to-open resort offers 10 restaurants, a kids club, guestrooms with private balconies, a beachside pool, and access to watersports at the West Beach promenade. Another stay in the district of Dubai Investment Park and close to many of the city's key attractions is the new Delta Hotels by Marriott, Dubai Investment Park, focusing on the details that truly matter. The brand's 100th hotel delivers streamlined service for guests, and instinctively designed rooms with views of the green courtyard or the surrounding city. Everything shines a little brighter at the chic Le Méridien New York, Fifth Avenue, in a prime New York City location on the city's most famous street. With an abundance of attractions and neighborhoods nearby, including the Empire State Building, the NoMad District, and the Flatiron Building, guests staying at the soon-to-open hotel will be within proximity to all the city has to offer. In Japan, Fairfield Hyogo Kannabe located in the Kannabe Highlands is a famous region for trekking, paragliding, skiing grassy slopes in summer, and touring the waterfalls in autumn. Opening this winter, the hotel offers a stress-free stay for a bounty of cuisines, never-ending sights, and popular activities.

A Glimpse Into 2023

Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio continues to grow with exciting new openings around the world, energizing vacationers to begin planning their 2023 travel. With a pipeline full of incredible openings, multiple brands are expected to offer unforgettable guest experiences in two dynamic cities in the western United States, in particular.

Slated to open early into the new year, the Moxy Downtown Los Angeles and AC Hotel by Marriott Downtown Los Angeles offer guests two unique brands under one roof. The fusion of these two brands allows guests to take advantage of extra amenities, 13 food & beverage outlets, playful shared social spaces, and furiously fast and free Wi-Fi. Reflecting the bold, adventurous spirit of California, Moxy Downtown Los Angeles is a haven for modern nomads in Los Angeles' creative epicenter. The 380-room hotel channels the neighborhood's forward-thinking energy and multicultural heritage, providing fun-hunting travelers with experiences around every corner. At the AC Hotel Downtown Los Angeles, guests will find a sanctuary providing discerning travelers the freedom and versatility they crave amid the dynamic streets of Downtown LA. Blending the AC brand's modern European heritage with Downtown LA's artistic soul, the 347 ethereal guest rooms provide a streamlined, serene place to live, work, create, and recharge.

Nestled just steps away from the city's most renowned entertainment, Le Méridien Salt Lake City Downtown and Element Salt Lake City Downtown will offer two distinct brands at one address. Sharing a state-of-the-art rooftop fitness center and outdoor pool, guests can take advantage of the shared amenities and culinary experiences. At Le Méridien Salt Lake City Downtown, travelers can marvel at the sophisticated guest rooms featuring the brand's mid-century modern design aesthetic, along with contemporary amenities, spa-like bathrooms, and gorgeous city views. Meanwhile, Element Salt Lake City Downtown is the new eco-conscious hotel perfect for travelers looking to maintain the balance of daily routine on the road. The spacious guestrooms are ideal for longer stays, featuring fully equipped kitchens, spa-like bathrooms, and beautiful city views.

Marriott Bonvoy members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of more than 30 extraordinary brands, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments®, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®.

For more information on these new openings and Marriott Bonvoy, enroll in the program for free, or to book directly, visit www.MarriottBonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit www.MarriottBonvoy.com. Download the Marriott app. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marriott-bonvoy-inspires-travelers-to-follow-their-passions-around-the-world-with-winter-hotel-openings-301698561.html

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.