MARRIOTT BONVOY LAUNCHES VIRTUAL CITY IN FORTNITE WITH NEW 'MARRIOTT BONVOY LAND' GAME

Twitch Streamer Sommerset and a Surprise Celebrity Guest Take on Marriott Bonvoy Land & Give Away Free Marriott Bonvoy Stays in Livestream Event November 2

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy – Marriott International's portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands and 10,000 global destinations – has become the first and largest hospitality company to launch in the Fortnite universe with Marriott Bonvoy Land, a virtual park leading to four hotel themed MiniGames that represent four distinct Marriott Bonvoy branded hotels: Moxy Hotels , Westin Hotels & Resorts , W Hotels & Resorts , and Autograph Collection Hotels .

"Fortnite is more than just a game - it's a place to escape, to discover, and a place that defies physical realities. Similarly, Marriott Bonvoy is more than a portfolio of hotel brands - its keys unlock new experiences and the start of adventures that can take you anywhere," said Brian Povinelli, SVP and Global Head of Marketing and Brand, Marriott International. "We're gamifying the magic of our brands so that the next generation of travelers can interact with and experience our diverse portfolio of hotels and unique offerings, no matter where they are."

Starting today, people around the world can experience Marriott Bonvoy Land by using the game code: 7652-9467-4215 to portal into the park square via Fortnite Creative. At the intersection of travel and gaming, players begin by socializing and exploring before 'checking-in' to the different hotels. The virtual concierge greets guests with two options, to check out their guest room or unlock the hotel's MiniGame.

At the Moxy, players challenge each other with a playful prop hunt, having one player transform into items such as flamingos or bananas, while the other player tries to expose their disguise, all while uncovering a disco, arcade games, and vibrant art along the way.

At the Westin hotel, players will flex their endurance via a race – hopping across yoga mats in the hotel's indoor pool, navigating through the WestinWORKOUT® fitness studio, and blazing past an indoor living wall, complete with Westin Run Concierges cheering them on.

The W Hotel's futuristic facade invites players in to search for a code to unlock a captivating labyrinth, challenging players to follow the music and find their way to a DJ performance on the iconic WET rooftop deck – breathtaking views included.

's futuristic facade invites players in to search for a code to unlock a captivating labyrinth, challenging players to follow the music and find their way to a DJ performance on the iconic WET rooftop deck – breathtaking views included. At Autograph Collection's hotel, players explore a series of rooms inspired by different destinations searching for unique items that echo the brand's Exactly LikeNothing Else mantra. Players who complete all of the games will be rewarded with a fireworks display set against the park's skyline.

To celebrate this launch, a surprise celebrity guest will drop in on Twitch streamer Sommerset's livestream on November 2 to play Marriott Bonvoy Land, chat bucket list travel dreams and give away Marriott Bonvoy stays to gamers.

Join the conversation @MarriottBonvoy. For more information, please visit www.marriottbonvoyland.com . To check out Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of brands and hotels, visit www.marriott.com .

Fortnite is developed by Epic Games, and offers a wide range of tools to empower anyone to design games and experiences. This is an independently created Fortnite experience and is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Epic Games, Inc.

