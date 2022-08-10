MARRIOTT HOTELS DEBUTS IN ONE OF COLOMBIA'S MOST VIBRANT DESTINATIONS WITH THE OPENING OF BARRANQUILLA MARRIOTT HOTEL

Inspired by the Spirit of the Colombian Caribbean, the 191-Room Hotel Invites Guests to Immerse Themselves in Local Culture When Visiting Barranquilla

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Hotels, the signature flag of Marriott Bonvoy's 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announced the opening of the highly-anticipated Barranquilla Marriott Hotel, a tribute to the vibrant city of Barranquilla known as the "Golden Gate of Colombia," surrounded by lush tropical landscapes and the colors of the Colombian Caribbean. Featuring modern, thoughtful design, several food and beverage outlets, a serene outdoor pool, as well as ample meeting space, the new hotel is set to become an ideal destination for global travelers who appreciate the blend of business and leisure travel, while learning and experiencing new cultures.

"Colombia is a destination known for its lively and rich culture with Barranquilla being a bustling seaport and the capital of Cumbia music. We are excited to expand the company's presence in the country with the opening of Barranquilla Marriott Hotel," said Brian King, President, Caribbean and Latin America (CALA), Marriott International. "Marriott Hotels has always been a place where guests can seamlessly blend work and relaxation, and Barranquilla, with its vibrant business community, charming heritage, and everchanging food scene, all perfectly located on the banks of the Magdalena River, is the ideal home to this new state-of-the art hotel."

Exemplifying Marriott Hotels' continued evolution, guests are drawn in by contemporary, comfortable spaces, inviting them to relax as soon as they arrive beginning with the Greatroom lobby – a stylish hub of the hotel that allows guests to combine work with pleasure. The 191 spacious guest rooms and nine suites feature a modern, thoughtful design characterized by warm wood tones reflecting the tropical dry forest vegetation typical for the area, bright and cheerful colors, flooded with natural light and weaving in uniquely Colombian character. Each room features technology-enabled work surfaces, open closets to alleviate fears of leaving clothes behind, relaxing bathrooms, and LED TVs. Additionally, through the first-of-its-kind, longstanding partnership with Marriott Hotels and TED, guests will have access to specially curated in-room TED content to enjoy during their stay.

"We are thrilled to bring Marriott Hotels to Barranquilla and continue expanding our global footprint in enriching destinations," said Jason Nuell, Senior Vice President, Premium Brands, Marriott International. "The Marriott Hotels name is synonymous with hospitality, earning the trust of travelers around the globe, and Barranquilla Marriott Hotel is poised to continue the brand's living legacy with its sophisticated spaces, exceptional service, and elevated experiences."

Barranquilla Marriott Hotel features two restaurants and one bar, inviting guests to experience local culture through food, music, and the Colombian hospitality. Amira Restaurant, whose name pays homage to the women who have enriched the culinary culture of the city, delights diners with elevated local cuisine, featuring dishes made from local products, adding creative twists. Meira Café showcases a coffee ritual, a wide array of Colombian coffee flavors, and local breads and pastries. The Rum Room offers guests unique tastings and pairings in a space dedicated to liquors produced in destinations that grow sugar cane. Available to Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite, Titanium Elite, and Ambassador Elite members as well as paying guests, M Club – a brand signature across Marriott Hotels globally – is an exclusive space to rest, recharge, and refocus, every day at any time. A range of complimentary food and beverage options featuring hot breakfast, evening drinks and hors d'oeuvres, and premium beverages are offered throughout the day. Additional amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, laundry service, outdoor swimming pool, and special accommodations for four-legged guests.

Designed to foster collaboration, the hotel's Next Gen Meeting Spaces can adapt to a variety of formats and group sizes. With over 19,000 square feet of meeting space including a ballroom for 750 people, the hotel is the perfect destination for business or social gatherings.

"We are pleased to welcome global travelers and locals alike to our new hotel with an enriching experience inspired by the local and cheerful culture of the city of Barranquilla," said Marcela Steffens, General Manager, Barranquilla Marriott Hotel. "Offering a prime location whether traveling for business or leisure or a blend of the two, we look forward to delivering excellence at every turn with heartfelt service."

Nestled in the Caribbean Coast, Barranquilla, also known as "The Golden Gate of Colombia", is one of the five most important cities in Colombia and a major tourist destination for both locals and travelers. The city is recognized for being the birthplace of renowned musicians, writers, athletes, and fashion designers, as well as being the venue for the main cultural event in Colombia – Carnival of Barranquilla – for five days full of magic, music, color, and joy that is celebrated every year. Barranquilla is the largest city on the Caribbean coast, located next to the delta of the Magdalena River and close to the Caribbean Sea, serving as a port for river and maritime transportation. To the north of Barranquilla, there are some of the best Colombian beaches, with soft sand and crystal-clear waters.

Barranquilla Marriott Hotel will participate in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the new hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

