23.01.2023 13:31:47

Marriott International 2022 Deal Signings Up 21%

(RTTNews) - Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) said it signed an average of two deals a day in 2022, for a total of 726 management and franchise agreements, an increase of 21 percent over 2021 signings, representing nearly 108,000 rooms.

The company noted that its City Express transaction, announced in October 2022, is expected to add around 17,000 rooms.

During the year, Marriott added 394 properties, representing more than 65,000 rooms on a gross basis, growing the system 4.4 percent. Including deletions of 1.3 percent, net rooms were up 3.1 percent. Excluding the impact of the exit from Russia, the deletion rate was 0.8 percent and net rooms increased 3.6 percent.

At the end of 2022, the company's worldwide system consisted of nearly 8,300 properties and roughly 1.5 million rooms in 138 countries and territories.

