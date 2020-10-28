Marriott International Announces New Offering to Work Anywhere with Marriott Bonvoy as an Alternative to Working from Home for the Day, Overnight or Getaway

HONG KONG, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) announced a new program to work anywhere with Marriott Bonvoy that meets consumers where they are in their lives – juggling working and schooling from home and seeking a little inspiration to break-up the monotony. Marriott Bonvoy's new Day Pass, Stay Pass and Play Pass packages were designed as flexible options whether guests are seeking a one day stay from early morning into the evening, extended overnight stay with early morning check in and evening checkout or a multi-day work and leisure destination getaway.

"Working remotely doesn't necessarily have to mean working from home, where blurred lines between personal and professional lives can create distractions and stress," said Stephanie Linnartz, Group President – Consumer Operations, Technology & Emerging Businesses, Marriott International. "We are inviting guests to work anywhere with Marriott Bonvoy to help them be more productive and achieve a better work/life balance by reimagining our hotel rooms as local remote workspaces for our customers. By providing flexible booking options, our loyalty members and guests have a familiar alternative when choosing where to work."

Marriott Bonvoy members and non-members in the company's research community indicated they would consider working from a hotel guest room to address their current realities which include:

Desire to break up the day-to-day monotony.

Not having a dedicated workspace environment and feeling claustrophobic in small apartments.

No boundary between work and personal life, especially for families managing remote learning for kids.

Inability to focus and work uninterrupted on important presentations, projects and meetings.

Competing for insufficient Wi-Fi.

"Our hotels and our internal teams are engaging and listening to our communities daily to understand how we can best meet their needs locally and globally based on the continuously evolving changes to employer, school and local mandates and regulations. We believe this continuous evolution and innovation with our corporate clients and consumers will help drive the future of Marriott's offerings," added Linnartz.

Marriott Bonvoy's Day Pass, Stay Pass and Play Pass packages were created with input from consumers, hotel operations and corporate partners. Consumers expressed what is important to them in considering a hotel guest room as their workspace:

Fast and reliable Wi-Fi and technology.

Clean and disinfected places to work.

Ample desk space with a comfortable chair and plenty of nearby electrical outlets.

Modern space with a view and natural light.

Peace and quiet with no distractions.

Access to coffee, bottled water and food.

Access to hotel perks like the gym and pool.

Day Pass is a new offering that makes the hotel room your office for the day from 6 AM check in to 6 PM check out. Guests are provided easy access to enhanced (where applicable) Wi-Fi, food and drinks and additional spaces in the hotel. Additionally, guests are free to access the on-property business facilities such as printing, fax and scanning equipment, wherever available and depending on brand. Marriott Bonvoy members will receive a complimentary welcome amenity of healthy snacks, gift shop discounts, and lounge access where available for those with Platinum, Titanium or Ambassador Elite status and they will earn points on eligible hotel charges.

This package is currently being offered in select hotels in Atlanta, Phoenix, Dallas, New York, Toronto, London, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong, with planned expansion in Europe, Middle East and Latin America.

In APAC, Marriott International properties offering the Day Pass include:

Hong Kong : Courtyard By Marriott Hong Kong Sha Tin, Le Méridien Cyberport, JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, Renaissance Hong Kong Harbour View Hotel, W Hong Kong , Hong Kong Ocean Park Marriott Hotel and Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel & Towers

: Courtyard By Marriott Hong Kong Sha Tin, Le Méridien Cyberport, JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, Renaissance Hong Kong Harbour View Hotel, , Hong Kong Ocean Park Marriott Hotel and Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel & Towers Singapore : Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, The St. Regis Singapore and W Singapore - Sentosa Cove

: Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, The St. Regis Singapore and - Kuala Lumpur : Aloft Kuala Lumpur Sentral, Le Méridien Kuala Lumpur , W Kuala Lumpur and Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, Chinatown

Stay Pass combines a Day Pass for work with an overnight stay. It is designed to marry all the benefits of a hotel stay with the convenience to be productive and make the most of the workday, with early check in at 6 am and late checkout at 6 pm the day of departure. In addition to all the amenities included in Day Pass, guests may take advantage of hotel amenities, whether a quick swim, or a workout, in markets where regulations allow. Guests can also enjoy free breakfast and complimentary evening cocktails, wherever available. Marriott Bonvoy members will be able to earn Elite night credits, points on eligible hotel charges, gift shop discounts and take advantage of lounge access where available for those with Platinum, Titanium or Ambassador Elite status. Stay Pass is currently available at nearly 2,000 hotels worldwide.

Play Pass is for those seeking to work while also getting away – even with family. Available in participating luxury and resort locations worldwide, Play Pass recognizes that consumers currently have much more flexibility to travel, work and engage in school from anywhere they want. Increasingly, consumers are choosing to escape the confines of their home office or work desk and travel while making the most of work and play time too. With Play Pass, guests enjoy a business concierge, supervised kids' activities, preferred office/study spaces along with curated experiences for the whole family to enjoy. Marriott Bonvoy members will be able to earn Elite night credits and points on eligible charges along with access to standard member benefits. Play Pass is currently available in many locations including properties in Bali, Venice, Hawaii, Florida, California, Arizona, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Sharm el-Sheikh (Egypt), Limassol (Cyprus), Koh Samui (Thailand), and Marabella and Tenerife (Spain).

To learn more and book a Day Pass, Stay Pass or Play Pass, please visit workanywhere.marriott.com.

