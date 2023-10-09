|
09.10.2023 22:45:00
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES RELEASE DATE FOR THIRD QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS
BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) will report third quarter 2023 earnings results on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at approximately 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The company will hold a conference call for the investment community on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. (ET). Marriott International's President and Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Capuano, as well as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Development, Leeny Oberg, will discuss the company's performance.
The conference call will be webcast simultaneously via Marriott's investor relations website. Those wishing to access the call on the web should log on to http://www.marriott.com/investor, and click the link for the third quarter earnings call under "Recent and Upcoming Events." A replay will be available at that same website for one year. A transcript of the call will also be available on the company's website.
The telephone dial-in number for the conference call is US Toll Free: 800-579-2543, or Global: +1 785-424-1789. Please use conference ID MAR3Q23 when dialing into the call. To help ensure you do not miss any of the conference call, please dial in or link to the call on the webcast 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. News media will be able to access the conference call in a listen-only mode.
A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 2, 2023, until 8:00 p.m. (ET), Thursday, November 9, 2023. To access the replay, call US Toll Free: 800-839-1246 or Global: +1 402-220-0464 using conference ID MAR3Q23.
Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 8,600 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 139 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.
IRPR#1
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marriott-international-announces-release-date-for-third-quarter-2023-earnings-301951145.html
SOURCE Marriott International Inc.
