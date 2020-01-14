Marriott International Appoints Bart Buiring as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Asia Pacific

HONG KONG, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International announces the appointment of Bart Buiring to Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Marriott International Asia Pacific based in Hong Kong. Peggy Fang Roe, previous Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Marriott International Asia Pacific will transition to the newly-established role of Global Officer, Customer Experience, Loyalty and New Ventures at Marriott International's headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, USA. Both roles are effective 1 January 2020.

A seasoned Marriott International veteran of nineteen years, Bart Buiring will transition from his previous position as Chief Operations Services Officer, Asia Pacific and will oversee the Asia Pacific consumer strategy to Marriott International's core hotel business and brands - powered by world-class technology. This includes Brand Management, Marketing, Sales & Distribution, Revenue Management, Loyalty, Customer Experience, Digital and Communications. Under his leadership, Bart will continue building the Asia Pacific customer base, adapting Marriott International's brands and travel program, Marriott Bonvoy, to the local market, while also leading the sales organization and driving Marriott International's Asia Pacific distribution and pricing strategy.

In the past year, the Company celebrated the rollout of travel program, Marriott Bonvoy with more than half of the newly enrolled global members from Asia Pacific, and launched the new digital app to give members even more experiences at the click of a button. Marriott International has also enhanced its joint venture with Alibaba through a new storefront on Fliggy, Alibaba's travel platform, and integrated payment functions to serve its 2 million joint members in China while they travel around the world. Marriott International will continue to invest in the guest experience to make every journey more rewarding.

In the newly-established role as Global Officer, Customer Experience, Loyalty and New Ventures at Marriott International's headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, Peggy Fang Roe will build on her impressive track record as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Asia Pacific. She will be responsible for orchestrating the end-to-end guest experience and the development of new ventures to accelerate customer engagement, including the continued growth of Marriott Bonvoy globally.

In addition, as the company continues its focus on Asia Pacific and prepares for the next exciting chapter, Rajeev Menon has been promoted to President of Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), Marriott International, and Henry Lee to President of Greater China, Marriott International. These changes are already in place. The appointments recognize these two leaders for their outstanding performance.

"We're on an exciting journey to grow and deliver even better experiences in 2020," said Craig S. Smith, Group President, Marriott International Asia Pacific. "I'm humbled to work with a team of accomplished and dedicated leaders as we evolve our business into new areas, grow our regional footprint, and stay one step ahead in our ambition to be Asia's favorite travel company."

With more than 780 operating properties across 24 leading hotel brands spanning 23 countries and territories, Asia Pacific continues to be one of Marriott International's fastest growing region.

