|
23.08.2022 22:15:00
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL CFO TO SPEAK AT BANK OF AMERICA SECURITIES GAMING AND LODGING CONFERENCE SEPTEMBER 8; REMARKS TO BE WEBCAST
BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leeny Oberg, chief financial officer and executive vice president, business operations at Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR), will speak at the 2022 Bank of America Securities Gaming and Lodging Conference, to be held on Thursday, September 8 in New York, NY. Ms. Oberg's remarks will be at approximately 8:40 a.m., Eastern Time, and will be webcast live.
To access the webcast, please go to http://www.marriott.com/investor, and then click on the link to the "BofA Gaming and Lodging Conference" under "Events and Presentations."
The webcast will be available until October 8, 2022, at the same site.
Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 8,100 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 139 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.
IRPR#1
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marriott-international-cfo-to-speak-at-bank-of-america-securities-gaming-and-lodging-conference-september-8-remarks-to-be-webcast-301611101.html
SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Marriott Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Marriott Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Marriott Inc.
|160,50
|0,66%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones mit kleinem Plus -- ATX schließt höher -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen
Der heimische Markt schloss den Mittwochshandel in der Gewinnzone ab. Auch der deutsche Leitindex beendet den Handelstag in Grün. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Mittwoch freundlich. An den Börsen in Fernost waren zur Wochenmitte Verluste zu sehen.