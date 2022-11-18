|
Marriott International CFO to Speak at the Barclays 2022 Eat, Sleep, Play Conference November 30, 2022; Remarks to Be Webcast
BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leeny Oberg, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Business Operations at Marriott International, Inc., will speak at the Barclays 2022 Eat, Sleep, Play Conference, to be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, in New York, NY. Ms. Oberg's remarks will be at approximately 8:45 a.m. ET and will be webcast live.
To access the webcast, please go to http://www.Marriott.com/Investor, and then click on the link to the "Barclays Eat, Sleep, Play Conference" under "Events and Presentations."
The webcast will be available until December 30, 2022, at the same site.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc., (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 8,200 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.Marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.MarriottNewsCenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.
