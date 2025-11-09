ETF Anlage mit 500 Euro Prämie! Jetzt OSKAR ETF starten und bis zu 500 Euro Prämie erhalten -W-

Marriott Aktie

WKN: 913070 / ISIN: US5719032022

09.11.2025 16:29:50

Marriott International Ends Sonder Licensing Agreement; Updates 2025 Room Growth Forecast

(RTTNews) - Marriott International Inc. (MAR) announced that its licensing agreement with Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) is no longer in effect due to Sonder's default. As a result, Sonder is no longer affiliated with Marriott Bonvoy, and its properties have been removed from Marriott's booking channels, including marriott.com, the Marriott Bonvoy App, and Marriott's global reservation centers.

Following the removal of Sonder rooms from its system, Marriott said it now expects its net rooms growth for 2025 to approach 4.5%. The company confirmed that all other outlook metrics provided on November 4, 2025, remain unchanged.

Marriott emphasized that its immediate priority is supporting guests currently staying at Sonder properties and those with upcoming reservations. The company will be reaching out to guests who booked directly through Marriott channels to assist with their reservation and booking needs. Guests who made reservations via third-party online travel agencies are advised to contact those platforms directly. Marriott reaffirmed its commitment to minimizing disruption to travelers' plans.

Marriott Inc. 251,40 0,04% Marriott Inc.

