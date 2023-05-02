Marriott International Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Marriott International Inc. (MAR) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $757 million, or $2.43 per share. This compares with $377 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Marriott International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $648 million or $2.09 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.8% to $5.62 billion from $4.20 billion last year.

Marriott International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.09 to $2.15 Full year EPS guidance: $7.97 to $8.42