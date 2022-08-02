Marriott International Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Marriott International Inc. (MAR) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $678 million, or $2.06 per share. This compares with $422 million, or $1.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Marriott International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $593 million or $1.80 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 69.5% to $5.34 billion from $3.15 billion last year.

Marriott International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $678 Mln. vs. $422 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.06 vs. $1.28 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.56 -Revenue (Q2): $5.34 Bln vs. $3.15 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.59 to $1.69 Full year EPS guidance: $6.33 to $6.59