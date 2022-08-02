Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
02.08.2022 13:06:52

Marriott International Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Marriott International Inc. (MAR) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $678 million, or $2.06 per share. This compares with $422 million, or $1.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Marriott International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $593 million or $1.80 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 69.5% to $5.34 billion from $3.15 billion last year.

Marriott International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $678 Mln. vs. $422 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.06 vs. $1.28 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.56 -Revenue (Q2): $5.34 Bln vs. $3.15 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.59 to $1.69 Full year EPS guidance: $6.33 to $6.59

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Marriott Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Marriott Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Marriott Inc. 155,96 0,19% Marriott Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX nahe Nulllinie -- DAX etwas schwächer -- Asiens Börsen im Plus
Anleger in Wien halten sich zur Wochenmitte zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich auf rotem Terrain. Asiens Aktienmärkte zeigen am Mittwoch eine Gegenreaktion auf die Verluste vom Vortag.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen