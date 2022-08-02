|
02.08.2022 13:06:52
Marriott International Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Marriott International Inc. (MAR) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $678 million, or $2.06 per share. This compares with $422 million, or $1.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Marriott International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $593 million or $1.80 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 69.5% to $5.34 billion from $3.15 billion last year.
Marriott International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $678 Mln. vs. $422 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.06 vs. $1.28 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.56 -Revenue (Q2): $5.34 Bln vs. $3.15 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.59 to $1.69 Full year EPS guidance: $6.33 to $6.59
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Marriott Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Marriott Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Marriott Inc.
|155,96
|0,19%