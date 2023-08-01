|
01.08.2023 13:05:27
Marriott International Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Marriott International Inc. (MAR) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $726 million, or $2.38 per share. This compares with $678 million, or $2.06 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Marriott International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $690 million or $2.26 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.9% to $6.08 billion from $5.34 billion last year.
Marriott International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $726 Mln. vs. $678 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.38 vs. $2.06 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.17 -Revenue (Q2): $6.08 Bln vs. $5.34 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.00 to $2.09 Full year EPS guidance: $8.36 to $8.65
