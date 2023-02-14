Marriott International Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Marriott International Inc. (MAR) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $673 million, or $2.12 per share. This compares with $468 million, or $1.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Marriott International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $622 million or $1.96 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.0% to $5.92 billion from $4.45 billion last year.

Marriott International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $673 Mln. vs. $468 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.12 vs. $1.42 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.83 -Revenue (Q4): $5.92 Bln vs. $4.45 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.82 to $1.88