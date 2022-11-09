Marriott International Introduces Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Responding to Growing Consumer Demand As Travelers Increasingly Blend Work And Leisure

New offering expected to spur development opportunities globally

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc., today announced its expansion into apartment-style accommodations with the launch of Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy™. The company is seizing upon growing consumer interest among families and friends seeking more space for stays, propelled by the blending of work and leisure travel, and the desire among younger travelers for wider accommodations options.

Marriott is building upon its 26 years of experience with Marriott Executive Apartments, its serviced-apartment brand in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. With the introduction of Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, the company expects it will enhance portfolio growth globally and bring the serviced-apartment concept to Marriott guests in the U.S. and Canada.

"Travelers planning vacations and long business trips today are seeking more choice in accommodations, and the introduction of Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy responds to those trends while offering developers a premium product backed by our trusted name and distribution platform," said Stephanie Linnartz, President, Marriott International. "With Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, guests will be able to shop a wider array of accommodation options within the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, growing their loyalty to the portfolio and its range of brand offerings."

Marriott plans to introduce Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy in the upper-upscale and luxury segments, distinguished from Marriott's existing extended-stay brands, with distinctly designed products that reflect the local neighborhood for independent travelers seeking more space and residential amenities. Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy will feature a separate living room and bedroom, full kitchen, and in-unit washer and dryer, but will be differentiated from Marriott's existing extended-stay brands by not providing certain traditional hotel services such as food and beverage, meeting spaces, and retail. Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy is anticipated to offer developers the flexibility to build new properties or convert existing properties, with a design approach similar to the company's successful Autograph Collection and Tribute Portfolio lodging brands, which offer consumers independent, uniquely distinguished hotel experiences. Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy will be backed by Marriott's powerful reservations engine and Marriott Bonvoy, the company's award-winning travel program with 173 million members.

Among travel consumers and Marriott Bonvoy members, there is a growing desire for premium accommodations that provide home-like amenities as travelers combine work and leisure trips to reconnect with family and friends. According to Phocuswright research, three of the top five reasons for selecting an apartment-style rental are more room or space, access to a full kitchen and laundry, and home-like feel.1

Prospective developers can learn more about Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy and all the company's brands on Marriott's development website. Offer and sale by prospectus only.

[1] Through the Roof: U.S. Short Term Rentals 2021, Phocuswright, January 2022

