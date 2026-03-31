Marriott International, Lefay To Provide Luxury Wellness Hospitality In Nature-Rich Leisure Spots

(RTTNews) - Marriott International Inc.(MAR) and the Leali family, founders of Lefay, unveiled their plans on Tuesday to start a joint venture to bring the luxury wellness hospitality brand Lefay into the Marriott portfolio.

Lefay will be the first brand in Marriott's portfolio to provide exclusive luxury wellness.

"Lefay will complement Marriott's existing luxury group portfolio while appealing to a rapidly expanding global audience seeking transformative travel experiences focused on health and longevity," the company said.

Founded in Italy in 2006 by Domenico Alcide and Liliana Leali, Lefay is known for its immersive resorts in natural settings and its proprietary Lefay SPA Method.

Lefay will contribute existing brand and intellectual property assets for the joint venture. The Italian real estate assets will continue to be held by the brand's founders.