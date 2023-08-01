|
01.08.2023 13:43:54
Marriott Int'l Boosts FY23 Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) raised its adjusted earnings, gross fee revenues and worldwide comparable systemwide constant currency RevPAR growth guidance for the full-year 2023.
For fiscal 2023, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $8.36 to $8.65 per share on gross fee revenues between $4.73 billion and $4.82 billion, with worldwide comparable systemwide constant currency RevPAR growth of 12 to 14 percent. Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $7.97 to $8.42 per share on gross fee revenues between $4.60 billion and $4.75 billion, with worldwide comparable systemwide constant currency RevPAR growth of 10 to 13 percent.
On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.36 per share on revenues of $23.58 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.00 to $2.09 per share on gross fee revenues between $1.185 billion and $1.210 billion, with worldwide comparable systemwide constant currency RevPAR growth of 6 to 8 percent.
The Street is looking for earnings of $2.03 per share on revenues of $5.82 billion for the quarter.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Marriott Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
16:03
|S&P 500-Wert Marriott-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Marriott abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
31.07.23
|Ausblick: Marriott stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.07.23
|S&P 500-Wert Marriott-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Marriott verdient (finanzen.at)
|
19.07.23
|S&P 500-Titel Marriott-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Marriott eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
18.07.23
|Peering Into Marriott Intl's Recent Short Interest (Benzinga)
|
18.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Marriott präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Marriott Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Marriott Inc.
|185,10
|0,94%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Handel schwächer -- DAX schließt in der Verlustzone -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten am Mittwoch kräftige Verluste. Am Mittwoch werden in den USA Abgaben beobachtet. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich zur Wochenmitte mit roten Vorzeichen.