|
09.12.2019 23:40:00
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) today announced its board of directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on or around January 6, 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 23, 2019.
About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The company has a diverse portfolio that includes seven vacation ownership brands. It also includes exchange networks and membership programs, as well as management of other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marriott-vacations-worldwide-corporation-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-300971705.html
SOURCE Marriott Vacations Worldwide
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schlussendlich schwächer -- ATX und DAX schließen leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich leicht im Plus
Die Anleger am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt übten sich am Montag in Vorsicht. An der Wall Street wagten sich Marktteilnehmer nicht aus der Deckung. Die Börsen in Fernost sind etwas fester in die neue Woche gestartet.