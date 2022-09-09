|
09.09.2022 14:05:00
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) (the "Company") today announced its board of directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.62 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on or around October 6, 2022 (the "Payment Date") to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 22, 2022 (the "Record Date").
About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The Company has over 120 vacation ownership resorts and approximately 700,000 owner families in a diverse portfolio that includes some of the most iconic vacation ownership brands. The Company also operates exchange networks and membership programs comprised of nearly 3,200 resorts in over 90 countries and territories, as well as provides management services to other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the Company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marriott-vacations-worldwide-corporation-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-301621131.html
SOURCE Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation
