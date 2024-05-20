Mars Petcare Recalls Select PEDIGREE Dry Dog Food Sold By Walmart

(RTTNews) - Mars Petcare US Inc. is recalling 44 lb. Bag of Pedigree Adult Complete Nutrition Grilled Steak & Vegetable Flavor Dry dog food citing the potential presence of loose metal pieces, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The limited recall involves 315 bags of the dog food with Best By Date of March 4, 2025 and Lot Code 410B2TXT02. The impacted products were sold by Walmart in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.

No other PEDIGREE or Mars Petcare US products are affected or being recalled.

There could be a health hazard to pets due to the potential presence of loose metal pieces in the bags. However, there have been no reports of pet injury or illness regarding these products.

The company urged purchasers to stop using it and contact its consumer care to initiate a return.

Mars Petcare US is working with Walmart in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas to ensure that the affected products are no longer sold and have been removed from inventory.

In recent recalls for animals, ADM Animal Nutrition, affiliated to food processing company Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. or ADM, in late March and in early April called back many lots of chicken, swine and rabbit feed products, due to elevated levels of magnesium, sodium, calcium and/or phosphorus.

In early April, Cargill's animal nutrition business recalled Nutrena Country Feeds Meat bird 22% Crumble citing non-inclusion of Vitamin D.

