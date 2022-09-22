Mars Wrigley Advances Cocoa Sustainability with Progress on Women's Empowerment and Protecting Forests

Mars releases Cocoa for Generations report detailing its latest progress toward creating a modern, inclusive, and sustainable supply chain

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars Wrigley, a maker of chocolate for more than 100 years, today published its Cocoa for Generations progress report. The report details the company's advancement toward creating a modern, inclusive, and sustainable cocoa supply chain, and 100% of its cocoa being responsibly sourced and traceable from farm to first point of purchase by 2025.

Andrew Clarke, Mars Wrigley Global President: "Too many cocoa farmers continue to face a series of challenges from poverty to child labor and deforestation. The impacts of climate change and global crises are exacerbating existing vulnerabilities across cocoa farming communities and beyond. This is why we aim to accelerate the transformation of the cocoa supply chain so that it benefits both people and the planet. To get there, we're working to protect children, preserve forests, and improve farmer incomes. We are challenging ourselves and the entire sector to evolve and adopt approaches that deliver greater impact where it matters most – in cocoa farming communities across Latin America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia."

Amber Johnson, Vice-President Mars Wrigley Cocoa: "We can't do this work alone. The shifts and the scale to reach sustained, demonstrable improvements for cocoa farming families and their communities requires thinking and collaborating in new ways. We are working to transform the cocoa ecosystem, and while we've made important progress to-date, we're not done yet. Through our programs and in collaboration with key global partners, including industry peers, governments, development agencies, research institutions and civil society organizations, we're sharing what works and what we learn along the way. We remain constructively discontent – relentless in our work to create a modern, inclusive, and sustainable cocoa supply chain. One where the environment is protected, human rights are respected, and everyone has the opportunity to thrive."

The report details Mars Wrigley's significant progress in 2021 and highlights notable achievements to date. Enabled by its Cocoa for Generations strategy, Mars Wrigley is strongly committed to accelerating the transformation of the cocoa supply chain. Mars Wrigley is backing its commitment with action. Recently, the company launched two groundbreaking programs that aim to support 14,000 smallholder farmers in Côte d'Ivoire and Indonesia on a path to a sustainable living income by 2030.

Mars Wrigley's progress against the goals laid out in the Cocoa for Generations strategy include two notable milestones:

Unlocking opportunities for women. In collaboration with CARE, the Women for Change program has reached more than 77,000 members in cocoa farming communities in Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana , through its Village Savings and Loans Association program. This effort has supported almost 58,000 women, resulting in over $7.4 million in collective savings and over $3.7 million in loans distributed. These funds have been used in a variety of ways, including cocoa farming activities; household related expenses, such as access to education, health needs, and nutritious food; and additional income-generating activities, including growing other crops like rice, and raising sheep, pigs, and other livestock.

Tackling deforestation . Mars Wrigley is on its way to achieving a deforestation- and conversion-free supply chain for 100% of the cocoa it sources by 2025.

. is on its way to achieving a deforestation- and conversion-free supply chain for 100% of the cocoa it sources by 2025. One effort driving the company's progress is farm plot polygon mapping, which traces the perimeter of a farm rather than only one GPS point and results in increased traceability from the farm to the first point of purchase; by the end of 2021, almost 80% of cocoa plots from which Mars Wrigley sources have been mapped.

sources have been mapped.

Through its suppliers, Mars Wrigley has distributed more than 1.9 million new non-cocoa trees in 2021, helping to increase shade and biodiversity and capture carbon.

has distributed more than 1.9 million new non-cocoa trees in 2021, helping to increase shade and biodiversity and capture carbon.

Achieving its goal of the cocoa it sources being 100% deforestation- and conversion-free will deliver an estimated 20% reduction in Mars Wrigley's total greenhouse gas footprint, progress towards Mars, Incorporated broader ambition of achieving a 27% reduction of value chain emissions by 2025 as well as net zero emissions across the full value chain by 2050.

To learn more about Mars Wrigley's commitments to advancing respect for human rights, creating climate-smart solutions and providing opportunities to thrive under its holistic and human-centric Cocoa for Generations strategy, visit here.

