Marsh McLennan Creates New Senior Leadership Positions

Today, Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy, and people, announced the appointment of John Jones as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer and Pat Hagemann as Office of the COO Chief of Staff. Mr. Jones and Ms. Hagemann will report to John Doyle, Group President and Chief Operating Officer of Marsh McLennan. The appointments are effective July 1.

"I have deep respect for the expertise and professionalism that John and Pat bring to their new roles,” said Mr. Doyle. "Their appointments will help us deliver our enterprise strategy to drive greater client impact and to be more agile and collaborative.”

Mr. Jones will lead Marsh McLennan’s new marketing and communications organization, which will support the Company’s four businesses, Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer and Oliver Wyman, and the Marsh McLennan Advantage group, which drives cross-business initiatives, partnerships and thought leadership.

Mr. Jones joined Marsh McLennan in 2016 and is currently Chief Marketing Officer of Marsh. He has more than 25 years of marketing, communications and strategy experience, including as SVP of Marketing and Strategy of AIG’s commercial insurance business.

In her new role, Ms. Hagemann will support strategic initiatives and liaise with business and functional leaders across the company to administer a wide range of projects. The Company’s Business Resiliency Management, Global Security and Executive Services teams will report to her.

In her 40-year career at Marsh, Ms. Hagemann has held numerous leadership roles, including Global Risk and Compliance Officer and Chief Operating Officer for the US and Canada. She has been Chief Administrative Officer of Marsh since 2017.

