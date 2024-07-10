|
10.07.2024 17:20:00
Marsh McLennan Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend
The Board of Directors of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC) today declared a 15% increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.710 to $0.815 per share on outstanding common stock, payable on August 15, 2024, to stockholders of record on July 25, 2024.
About Marsh McLennan
Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company’s more than 85,000 colleagues advise clients in over 130 countries. With annual revenue of $23 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses. Marsh provides data-driven risk advisory services and insurance solutions to commercial and consumer clients. Guy Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations redefine the world of work, reshape retirement and investment outcomes, and unlock health and wellbeing for a changing workforce. Oliver Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients. For more information, visit marshmclennan.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240710736022/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Marsh & McLennan Cos. Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Marsh & McLennan Cos. Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Marsh & McLennan Cos. Inc.
|199,15
|1,19%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflation im Fokus: Wall Street beendet Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX und DAX schließen höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten im Donnerstagshandel zulegen. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich uneinheitlich. Die Märkte in Fernost tendierten am Donnerstag deutlich aufwärts.