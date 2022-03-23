|
23.03.2022 15:52:00
Marsh McLennan Increases Share Repurchase Program by $5 Billion and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
The Board of Directors of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC) today authorized an additional $5 billion in share repurchases. This is in addition to the Company’s existing share repurchase program, which had approximately $1.3 billion of remaining authorization as of December 31, 2021. The total authorization increased to approximately $6.3 billion, before any share repurchase in the first quarter.
The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.535 per share on outstanding common stock, payable on May 13, 2022, to stockholders of record on April 6, 2022.
About Marsh McLennan
Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company’s 83,000 colleagues advise clients in 130 countries. With annual revenue of nearly $20 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses. Marsh provides data driven risk advisory services and insurance solutions to commercial and consumer clients. Guy Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations redefine the world of work, reshape retirement and investment outcomes, and unlock health and wellbeing for a changing workforce. Oliver Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients. For more information, visit marshmclennan.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter or subscribe to BRINK.
