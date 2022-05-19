Marsh McLennan Re-Elects Board of Directors During 2022 Stockholders’ Meeting

Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC) today held its annual meeting of stockholders. During the meeting, stockholders elected the entire slate of 2022 director nominees for a one-year term expiring at next year’s annual meeting. They are: Anthony K. Anderson, Hafize Gaye Erkan, Oscar Fanjul, Daniel S. Glaser, H. Edward Hanway, Deborah C. Hopkins, Tamara Ingram, Jane H. Lute, Steven A. Mills, Bruce P. Nolop, Morton O. Schapiro, Lloyd M. Yates and R. David Yost. Marc D. Oken, who has been a director since 2006, is retiring from the Board and did not stand for re-election.

Mr. Glaser, President and CEO, said "On behalf of Marsh McLennan, I want to thank Marc for his many contributions to the company over the last 16 years. His financial expertise and wise counsel had a significant impact on Marsh McLennan’s trajectory. We thank him for his service.”

Stockholders also ratified the selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2022, and approved, by nonbinding vote, the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers.

About Marsh McLennan

Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company’s 83,000 colleagues advise clients in 130 countries. With annual revenue of approximately $20 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses. Marsh provides data driven risk advisory services and insurance solutions to commercial and consumer clients. Guy Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations redefine the world of work, reshape retirement and investment outcomes, and unlock health and wellbeing for a changing workforce. Oliver Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients. For more information, visit marshmclennan.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter or subscribe to BRINK.

