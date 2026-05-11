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Marshall Holdings International Aktie

Marshall Holdings International für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0Q4DH / ISIN: US5723562022

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11.05.2026 12:51:52

Marshall Investment Loads Up on FLXR, Adding $4.0 Million Flexible Bond Position

According to a recent SEC filing, Marshall Investment Management, LLC, initiated a new position in the TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSE:FLXR) during the first quarter of 2026, acquiring 101,528 shares. The estimated transaction value was $4.0 million, based on the quarter’s average closing price.TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that allocates across a broad range of global fixed income opportunities -- spanning credit, currencies, and interest rates -- with the goal of generating current income and long-term capital appreciation.Marshall Investment's decision to open a fresh position in FLXR is an interesting move for a fund whose largest holding -- at nearly 10% of AUM -- is the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEMKT:GLD). In the context of that large GLD holding, the firm’s $4.0 million purchase of an actively managed bond ETF suggests a portfolio leaning into capital preservation and income generation, rather than growth at any price. That's a reasonable posture for an asset manager navigating a rate environment that has kept bond investors cautious.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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