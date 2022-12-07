Marshall Plan for Moms honored by Lizzo at the People's Choice Awards

Founder and CEO Reshma Saujani recognized for advocacy alongside activists Emiliana Guereca, Maggie Mireles, Tamika Palmer, and other luminaries

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmy and Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and flutist Lizzo shared the stage with Marshall Plan for Moms founder and CEO Reshma Saujani and several other women leaders and activists to celebrate receiving the People's Champion Award, honoring the artist's dedication to diversity and inclusion, as well as her contributions to music and television.

"We are so excited to have been honored by Lizzo," said Saujani. "As a visionary artist and advocate, Lizzo has always used her voice and platform to empower girls and women. Marshall Plan for Moms shares her commitment to advancing equality –we are fighting to put moms first in America and get them the support they deserve, from affordable child care, to paid family leave, to equal pay."

Marshall Plan for Moms was founded by Saujani at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic as millions of women were forced out of the workforce. The organization has worked to successfully introduce Marshall Plan for Moms legislation in Los Angeles , New York City , and in Congress , and launched the National Business Coalition for Child Care , to work with industry leaders across the private sector to equitably provide child care benefits for employees and speak out on child care as a critical economic and infrastructure issue.

Marshall Plan for Moms is a national non-profit organization working to transform our workplaces, our government, and our culture to value women's labor and enable moms to thrive. Founded by Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani, we advocate for public and private sector changes to expand choices for women and remove barriers, finishing the fight for women's equality once and for all. To learn more, please visit www.marshallplanformoms.com .

