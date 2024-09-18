18.09.2024 15:30:00

MARTELA CORPORATION: DISCLOSURE UNDER CHAPTER 9, SECTION 10 OF THE SECURITIES MARKET ACT

Martela Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 18.9.2024, at 16:30

Martela Corporation has received an announcement from Isku-Yhtymä Oy, on September 18, 2024, in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9, Section 5. According to the announcement, the total number of Martela Corporation shares owned by Isku-Yhtymä Oy has decreased below 5 % and 10 % of the share capital in Martela plc, as a result of share transactions concluded on September 17, 2024.

Total positions of Isku-Yhtymä Oy subject to the notification

  % of shares and voting rights 0% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0% shares
0% votes 		- 0% shares
0% votes 		4 639 212 shares
16 130 412 votes
Positions of previous notification
(if applicable) 		10,05% shares
2,83% votes 		 - 10,05% shares
2,83% votes 		 -

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class / type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
  Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 ja 9:7) Direct (AML 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 ja 9:7)
MARTELA A

FI0009900385 		0 shares

0 votes 		  0% shares

0% votes 		 
Subtotal A 0 shares

0 votes 		0% shares

0% votes

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both
Seppo Vikström below 5% shares

below 5% votes 		 - below 5% shares

below 5% votes

Martela Corporation

Henri Berg
CFO

Further information

CFO Henri Berg, tel. +358 40 836 5464

Distribution
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main news media

www.martela.com

Martela is a Nordic leader specialising in user-centric working and learning environments. We create the best places to work and offer our customers the Martela Lifecycle solutions which combine furniture and related services into a seamless whole.


