|
14.05.2024 15:30:00
Martin Jetter confirmed as Chairman of Deutsche Börse AG's Supervisory Board
The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG confirmed Martin Jetter as Chairman of the Supervisory Board during its meeting following today's Annual General Meeting. The 65-year-old has held the chairmanship since 2020 and has been a member of the board since 2018.Earlier today, the shareholders of Deutsche Börse AG elected new shareholder representatives to the company's Supervisory Board during the Annual General Meeting. New to the board is Sigrid Kozmiensky. She succeeds Michael Rüdiger, who did not stand for re-election. Sigrid Kozmiensky was a member of the Executive Board and Chief Risk Officer of ING-DiBa AG until end of March 2024. On 1 July, she will join the Board of Management of BayernLB in the same function. Previously, she held among others leadership positions at the European Central Bank and PricewaterhouseCoopers.All voting results and further information on the Annual General Meeting 2024 can be found at www.deutsche-boerse.com/agm.***Editorial note:In our photo database you can find photos of today’s AGM, Martin Jetter and Sigrid Kozmiensky.Media contact:Patrick Kalbhenn+49 69 211 147 30patrick.kalbhenn@deutsche-boerse.com About Deutsche BörseAs an international exchange organisation and innovative market infrastructure provider, Deutsche Börse Group ensures capital markets that are transparent, reliable and stable. With its wide range of products, services and technologies, the Group organises safe and efficient markets for sustainable economies. Its business areas cover the entire financial market transaction process chain. This includes the provision of indices, data, software, SaaS and analytical solutions as well as admission, trading and clearing. Additionally, it comprises services for funds, the settlement and custody of financial instruments as well as the management of collateral and liquidity. As a technology company, the Group develops state-of-the-art IT solutions and offers IT systems all over the world.With more than 14,000 employees, the Group has its headquarters in the financial centre of Frankfurt/Rhine-Main, as well as a strong global presence in locations such as Luxembourg, Prague, Cork, London, Copenhagen, New York, Chicago, Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo and Sydney.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Börse AG
|01.05.24
|Deutsche Börse Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.04.24
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.04.24
|Deutsche Börse Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|25.04.24
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.04.24
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
|Deutsche Börse AG
|180,70
|-1,15%
