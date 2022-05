Martin Lewis apologises for swearing at Ofgem over energy price cap

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Consumer champion sorry for ‘emotional rant’ as regulator says it will update the cap four times a yearThe consumer champion Martin Lewis has apologised after swearing at Great Britain’s energy regulator over changes to its price cap on bills.Ofgem has confirmed it is planning to update the energy price cap four times a year from October to allow it and consumers to adjust more quickly to volatile markets. Continue reading...