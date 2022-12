Martin Lewis charity highlights mental toll of cost of living crisis

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Survey finds nearly a fifth of respondents have had suicidal ideation about financial problemsThe shocking impact that soaring bills are having on mental health has been laid bare by a report that highlights how money worries are driving many people to thoughts of suicide.The Money and Mental Health policy institute, a charity founded and chaired by the consumer champion Martin Lewis, reported that 17% of respondents to a survey said they had experienced suicidal ideation over the past nine months owing to the rising cost of living. Continue reading...