Martin Lewis warns lives will be lost without more help on energy bills

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Expert says Tory ministers and leadership candidates doing nothing to allay people’s panic and dismayBusiness live: rolling coverageThe money saving expert Martin Lewis has criticised Liz Truss for failing to come up with a plan to tackle “catastrophic” energy price rises and warned that people will die without help.Reacting to confirmation that the average household energy bill will increase to £3,549, Lewis said: “This is a catastrophe … if we do not get further government intervention, on top of what was announced in May, then lives will be lost this winter.” Continue reading...