03.05.2022 14:19:57
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Q1 Profit Falls, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $24.5 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $65.3 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.5% to $1.23 billion from $0.98 billion last year.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $24.5 Mln. vs. $65.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.39 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.68 -Revenue (Q1): $1.23 Bln vs. $0.98 Bln last year.
