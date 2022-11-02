02.11.2022 12:36:41

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Q3 Profit Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $295.3 M, or $4.73 per share. This compares with $254.6 M, or $4.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.3% to $1.811 billion from $1.557 billion last year.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $295.3 M. vs. $254.6 M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.73 vs. $4.07 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.63 -Revenue (Q3): $1.811 Bln vs. $1.557 Bln last year.

