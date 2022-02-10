Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $156.8 million, or $2.50 per share. This compares with $183.0 million, or $2.93 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $264.7 million or $3.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.1% to $1.50 billion from $1.18 billion last year.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $156.8 Mln. vs. $183.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.50 vs. $2.93 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.92 -Revenue (Q4): $1.50 Bln vs. $1.18 Bln last year.