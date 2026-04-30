Martin Marietta Materials Aktie
WKN: 889585 / ISIN: US5732841060
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30.04.2026 13:10:52
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Reports Retreat In Q1 Income
(RTTNews) - Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) reported earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled $79 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $104 million, or $1.70 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.93 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 17.2% to $1.36 billion from $1.16 billion last year.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $79 Mln. vs. $104 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.31 vs. $1.70 last year. -Revenue: $1.36 Bln vs. $1.16 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 7.000 B To $ 7.320 B
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