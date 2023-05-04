|
04.05.2023 13:25:13
Martin Marietta Materials Q1 Profit, Revenue Higher Than Last Year; Guides Annual Revenue Above View
(RTTNews) - Building materials provider Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Thursday posted net earnings from continuing operations of $134.5 million or $2.16 per share for the first quarter, significantly higher than $24.4 million or $0.39 per share in the same quarter a year ago, helped by increase in revenue.
Analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting earnings of $0.98 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Quarterly revenues grew 10% to 1.354 billion from $1.231 billion last year. The consensus estimate was for $1.22 billion.
Looking forward to the full year, the company sees revenue in the range of $6.6 billion - $6.815 billion. Analysts expect revenue of $6.35 billion for the year.
