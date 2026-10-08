Alphanco Venture Aktie

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WKN DE: A3EQVV / ISIN: CA57384M1077

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08.10.2026 13:17:08

Marvel Biosciences' MB-204 Shows Activity Across Multiple Autism Behaviors

(RTTNews) - Marvel Biosciences Corp. (MBCOF), a preclinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for autism spectrum disorder and related neurodevelopmental disorders, reported preliminary results from a study of MB-204 in the Shank3 mouse model associated with Phelan-McDermid syndrome.

The study evaluated oral doses of MB-204 at 1 mg/kg and 2.5 mg/kg against Istradefylline at 1 mg/kg, assessing multiple behavioral endpoints associated with repetitive and abnormal behaviors.

Low-dose MB-204 matched or exceeded Istradefylline across most measured endpoints, while high-dose MB-204 was superior to Istradefylline across the majority of endpoints evaluated.

All treatments demonstrated improvements across multiple behavioral measures compared with untreated Shank3 animals, with MB-204 showing activity across repetitive behavior measures in the Y-maze test.

The company said the findings add to previous preclinical results from Oprm1, Mecp2/Rett syndrome and Fragile X models, supporting further evaluation of MB-204 across genetically distinct neurodevelopmental disorders.

Marvel said final statistical analyses and additional endpoints remain pending, and cautioned that the preliminary findings may be modified following additional analysis.

MB-204 is a fluorinated derivative of Istradefylline designed to target the adenosine A2A receptor and is being developed as a potential treatment for autism and related neurodevelopmental disorders.

MBCOF closed at $0.08, down 4.90%.

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