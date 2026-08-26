Alphabet A Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6F / ISIN: US02079K3059
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26.08.2026 23:19:01
Marvell Reports Thursday. Here's Where the Google Contract Would Actually Show Up in the Numbers.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) reports its fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on Thursday, Aug. 27, with the conference call set for 4:45 p.m. ET. The chipmaker arrives at the date hot.The growth stock trades near $243 as of this writing, close to four times its 52-week low of $61.44. The latest leg came a week ago, when Marvell disclosed an expanded custom chip agreement with Google -- the search giant owned by Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL), plus a warrant that could eventually hand Google stock equal to about 7% of the company.Some investors may go looking for that agreement in Thursday's numbers. But most of it isn't there yet. And Marvell's own filing says exactly where it will be.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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