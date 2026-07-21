Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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21.07.2026 07:41:00
Marvell Technology: The Stock Is Down 39% From Its High. Time to Buy the Dip? (NASDAQ: MRVL)
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) shareholders have been on quite the roller-coaster ride this year. If you bought shares on Jan. 2 (the market was closed on Jan. 1) and only checked your position now, you're up more than 120%, and you're probably pretty happy with that result. But if you've paid a bit more attention, you may have noticed that the stock has heavily sold off recently and is down 38% from its all-time high. The question investors are asking is whether now is the time to buy the dip or if this sell-off was warranted.I think examining the reason behind its initial rise will give investors clues as to whether the sell-off was warranted (and I think the answer is likely a resounding yes).Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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