Marvell Technology Deepens Partnership With Google, Issues Warrant For 58.97 Mln Shares; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) entered into a commercial agreement with Google LLC to expand its partnership, covering a wide range of custom silicon programs that attach to the TPU ecosystem, including AI inference accelerators, storage controllers, network interface controllers, memory interface controllers, and near-memory compute.

In light of this move, the California-headquartered company has issued Google a warrant to purchase up to about 58.97 million shares of its common stock for an exercise price of $206.58 per share.

As per Reuters, if fully exercised, the warrant would be valued at around $12.18 billion, which would make Google Marvell's fifth-largest investor.

Of the total shares, approximately 1.36 million shares vest in equal quarterly installments during the first year of the agreement. Meanwhile, the remaining shares vest in 240 equal tranches, with one tranche vesting for $500 million in Custom Products revenue, based on discretionary purchases by Google through fiscal 2033, according to a regulatory filing.

MRVL was trading at $234.73, up 8.75 percent on the Nasdaq.