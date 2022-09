Marvell Technology Group Is Still a Buy on Data Center and AI Development

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Earnings season has not been kind to semiconductor stocks. After two years of heavy spending driven by work-from-home updates, consumer electronics have reached a state of oversupply. Companies with outsized exposure to this area of tech hardware are in for some pain as a new cyclical downturn begins. But that's not the case for Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL).The company's top end markets -- infrastructure for data centers, 5G mobile networks, and AI -- are very much still in growth mode. Shares got clobbered anyways after the company released its last earnings report, but for a very different reason: supply chain constraints. Here's why the stock is a buy right now.2021 was an eventful year for Marvell. It made two acquisitions to top off a pivot in its business toward data infrastructure (data center, mobile network, and industrial and automotive equipment). Today, 89% of the business is focused on data infrastructure. Just six years ago, nearly two-thirds of Marvell's sales came from consumer electronics. After its takeovers last autumn, Marvell management outlined its two-year goal to reach annualized revenue of $6 billion (based on an assumption of 15% to 20% revenue growth). Less than a year later, that two-year goal has been achieved.Continue reading