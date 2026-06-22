Marvell Technology Group Aktie
WKN: 930131 / ISIN: BMG5876H1051
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22.06.2026 21:08:00
Marvell Technology Has Soared 247% in 2026. Here's How Much Upside It Can Deliver Over the Next 3 Years
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) stock has jumped by a stunning 247% so far this year. Investors have been buying shares of this chip designer hand over fist since it became evident that it is poised to capitalize on the fast-growing demand for application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and networking equipment in artificial intelligence (AI) data centers.What's more, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's recent statement about Marvell becoming the "next trillion-dollar company" seems to have further boosted investor confidence in this semiconductor stock. However, we are going to look beyond the hype in this article to see whether this high-flying chipmaker can deliver further gains following its phenomenal rally and make investors richer over the next three years.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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