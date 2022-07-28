|
28.07.2022 22:05:00
Marvell Technology, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Review Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results
SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced it will conduct a conference call following the release of its second quarter of fiscal year 2023 financial results on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time.
Conference Call
Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing 1-888-317-6003 or 1-412-317-6061, passcode 6112887. The call will be webcast and can be accessed at the Marvell Investor Relations website at http://investor.marvell.com/. A replay of the call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088, passcode 2421301 until Thursday, September 1, 2022.
About Marvell
To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.
Marvell and the Marvell logo are registered trademarks of Marvell and/or its affiliates.
For further information, contact:
Ashish Saran
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
408-222-0777
ir@marvell.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marvell-technology-inc-announces-conference-call-to-review-second-quarter-of-fiscal-year-2023-financial-results-301595560.html
SOURCE Marvell
