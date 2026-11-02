Marvell Technology Stock Falls 6% After Announcing Lumentum Acquisition

(RTTNews) - Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) is down 6.39 percent, losing $12.55 to $183.85 on Monday. The decline follows the company's announcement of a definitive agreement to acquire Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) in an all-stock transaction with an implied enterprise value of $115 billion. Under the agreement, Lumentum shareholders will receive 4.5 shares of Marvell common stock for each Lumentum share they own.

Marvell Technology is currently trading at $183.85, down from the previous close of $196.40 after opening at $191.89 on the Nasdaq. The stock has traded between $182.66 and $192.30 during the session. Trading volume stands at 11.04 million shares, compared with average volume of 21.72 million shares.

The combined company is expected to bring together Marvell's semiconductor and connectivity technologies with Lumentum's expertise in lasers, optical transceivers and optical circuit switching. The deal is expected to generate more than $1 billion in annual cost synergies and be accretive to Marvell's adjusted earnings per share in the first year after closing. Marvell shareholders are expected to own approximately 67 percent of the combined company, with the transaction targeted to close in the first half of 2028. Marvell shares have traded between $70.69 and $329.88 over the past 52 weeks.