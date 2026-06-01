Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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01.06.2026 16:45:00
Marvell Technology Stock Hits a New All-Time High. Is It Still a Buy?
One of the hottest chip stocks to own in 2026 has been Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL). It helps companies develop custom chips, which have been vital for businesses looking to diversify and become less dependent on Nvidia's high-priced chips. Since the start of the year, Marvell's stock has risen by more than 130%, and it recently hit a new all-time high.The company recently posted a strong quarter, and its guidance is encouraging, but concerns may be rising about its high valuation. Could Marvell still be a good stock to buy, or has it become too expensive?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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