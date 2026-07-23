Tell Aktie

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WKN DE: A0MYYY / ISIN: PLTELL000023

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23.07.2026 21:18:01

Marvell Technology vs. Nvidia: What Do the Revenue Trends of These Artificial Intelligence Companies Tell Investors?

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions spanning from the data center core to the network edge.It launched the Teralynx T100 switch and acquired Polariton Technologies earlier in the period, while reporting a 1% net income margin for the quarter ended May 2, 2026.Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) provides advanced graphics, computational, and networking solutions applied across the gaming, visualization, and automotive sectors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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