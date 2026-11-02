SK hynix Aktie

SK hynix ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JWRE / ISIN: US78392B1070

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02.11.2026 14:35:02

Marvell Technology vs. SK Hynix: Which Tech Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?

The artificial intelligence (AI) boom is driving massive demand for data center infrastructure, making it difficult for investors to choose the best winners. Deciding between Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) and SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) requires a closer look.

Marvell provides the networking and custom silicon brains that allow data to move efficiently, while SK Hynix supplies the high-speed memory required for heavy AI processing. Both companies occupy critical spots in the tech stack, but their financial profiles and market valuations vary significantly, creating two distinct paths for long-term investors.

Marvell Technology provides critical data-infrastructure chips for the AI, cloud, and automotive markets. The company designs specialized solutions for networking and accelerated compute, making it a prominent player among semiconductor stocks. Customer concentration adds a layer of risk to the business, as a major distributor accounted for roughly 37% of revenue and one direct customer represented nearly 14% of revenue in its most recent fiscal year.

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